‘The Danger Is Real’: Russia’s Foreign Minister Warns Of ‘Serious’ Threat Of World War 3

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned of the very “real” danger that there is of World War 3 breaking out imminently, as peace has not yet been reached.

“The danger is serious, it is real, you can’t underestimate it,” the Russian Foreign Minister said, as quoted by The Moscow Times.

The statement came ahead of today’s upcoming meeting between allies and the United States, to discuss whether more arms will be sent to Ukraine.

While speaking with Russian news agencies, Lavrov said, “goodwill has its limits. But if it isn’t reciprocal, that doesn’t help the negotiation process”.

He also asserted that Russia will continue to engage in negotiations with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s team, adding that Zeleskyy is “pretending” to negotiate.

This reaction comes as multiple countries have contributed more weapons to war-torn Ukraine, angering Putin further in the process.

