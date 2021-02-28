Adrian Delia Challenges Prime Minister Or Representative To A Public Debate

Earlier today, Abela called on Opposition leader to take action against Delia, as well as MPs Jason Azzopardi, Stephen Spiteri, Kristy Debono, and Hermann Schiavone. The Prime Minister warned that “ugly” allegations have been made against Delia.

“I invite you or whoever you choose to a public debate so that the people will truly know who is saying the truth and who is hiding behind pointless lies,” Delia said.

Former Opposition leader Adrian Delia has challenged Robert Abela or one of his representatives to a debate after the Prime Minister called on the PN to take action against him.

Although he didn’t specify what allegations he was referring to, it may have been a reference to how Delia’s head of media Pierre Portelli was found to have been using murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to leak damning stories about PN MPs, the party’s youth wing and Delia’ own estranged wife Nickie Vella de Fremeaux to the press.

“There are shocking allegations against Delia and yet Grech won’t lift a finger. Maybe it’s because he wants to keep Delia quiet and is scared he’ll do to him what was done to him,” Abela said.

However, Delia has now hit back, asking Abela to substantiate his statement.

“Dear Prime Minister, you don’t get to dictate what the PN leader does,” he said.

“If you’re incapable of taking action against people with shortcomings from your own camp, don’t hide behind what others should do. What ugly accusations are you referring to? If there’s even the smallest shadow of proof, then the institutions which you say are working so much without any interference should proceed.”

“Here I am, and I’m not running away because nothing will make me ashamed. If you think you can use me to sow division within the PN, you’re wrong.”

Should the Prime Minister accept Adrian Delia’s challenge?