Edward Zammit Lewis Apologises For ‘Ġaħan’ Comment But Says He Is Victim Of ‘Character Assassination’

However, he didn’t expand on his statement that the message was taken of context.

“While I apologise to every Labour supporter who might have felt hurt at my comments, which were taken out of context, I will remain of service to you and the Labour Party,” Zammit Lewis said in a post tonight.

Zammit Lewis also warned that some of his constituents in the eighth district have received fake fliers, which were purportedly sent by him.

“I categorically deny that these fliers were sent by myself or my people, and it is clearly part of an organised campaign aimed at politically assassinating my character,” he said. “This campaign has been going on for the past few weeks and is hurting me and my family.”

Earlier this month, Fenech published some of his WhatsApp chats with Zammit Lewis as part of a judicial complaint against PN MP and Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

In one of the chats, dated April 2019, Zammit Lewis appears to describe some of his colleagues as “kids and posers” with “zero political competence”.

“That is what the stupid (Ġaħan) Labour voter wants, someone to serve them,” he says.

Following the revelation of these chats, the PN called for the resignation of Zammit Lewis, arguing the messages are proof he maintained a close relationship with Fenech, even after he was revealed to be the owner of the Dubai company 17 Black.

What do you make of the Minister’s statement?