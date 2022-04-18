Jerome Caruana Cilia Becomes PN’s New Shadow Finance Minister 

New PN MP Jerome Caruana Cilia is set to be appointed Shadow Finance Minister.

Caruana Cilia, a former Qormi councillor who works in financial services and who lectures in AML regulations and corporate governance, replaces Mario De Marco, who has been shadowing finance for several years.

It is a major sign of trust in him by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, who today summoned MPs to inform them what portfolios they will be shadowing, with an official announcement expected imminently.

Among the reports trickling out, it looks like former PN leader Adrian Delia has been entrusted with shadowing transport and capital projects while new MP Justin Schembri will shadow education.

New MP and renowned criminal lawyer Joe Giglio is set to shadow home affairs, while Alex Borg has been touted as the next Gozo Shadow Minister, Ivan J Bartolo as Shadow Economy Minister and Eve Borg Bonello as Shadow Climate Change Minister.