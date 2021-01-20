Disgraced political figures Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi are no longer under police bail following their arrests in a wide-ranging money laundering, trading in influence, and corruption investigation.

Schembri was first placed under police bail following his arrest in connection to an inquiry involving potential kickbacks off the citizenship-by-investment scheme in September 2020.

It was extended to 7th January after he was arrested in November 2020 as part of an investigation into the contents of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech’s phone.

Mizzi was also arrested as part of that investigation, which is focused on allegations of trading-in-influence and money laundering. Mizzi’s police bail expired on 13th January.

Police are refusing to comment on the status of Mizzi and Schembri’s police bail, citing confidentiality laws.

Mizzi and Schembri are currently subject to a swathe of magisterial inquiries linked to Fenech, namely the ElectroGas deal and the Panama Papers scandal.

Fenech’s 17 Black was listed as one of two target clients for Tillgate and Hearnville, the two Panamanian companies owned by Schembri and Mizzi. Nexia BT was instrumental in setting up the Panamanian structures, while also finding themselves on committees in deciding major deals during Mizzi’s tenure.

According to one e-mail found in the Panama Papers, Schembri and Mizzi were set to receive payments of up to $2 million from 17 Black.

Meanwhile, it has been recently revealed that Enemalta forked out €10.3 million to purchase a Montenegrin wind farm from a company linked to Yorgen Fenech.

Crucially, Schembri remains under investigation for his role in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Lovin Malta has since revealed that new recordings of state witness Melvin Theuma that were taken by a Dutch national reference Schembri’s role in the murder.

