Health Ministry Does Not Have Financial Details On Cost Of COVID-19 On Malta’s Healthcare System

The total cost the Maltese state incurred while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown, and will forever remain unknown.

Health Minister Chris Fearne revealed that he is unable to reveal the total cost of COVID-19 on Malta’s healthcare sector following a parliamentary question from PN MP Robert Cutajar.

“Details on finances tied to the recovery of every, individual patient in the health sector are not kept,” Fearne said. “It is difficult to determine such a figure.”

Questions sent to the Ministry for Health revealed that while the ministry quantifies the cost of procedures, bed stays, medical treatments, and investigations, ‘bills’ are not compiled for specific individual patients.

So while costs are recorded in a general sense, no records are kept on an individual patient basis.