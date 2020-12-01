NET’s Angela Coleiro Pulls Out Of Election One Month After Becoming A PN Candidate

NET presenter Angela Coleiro has pulled out from the upcoming general election, just under a month after the PN confirmed her as a candidate.

Coleiro, who said her decision was due to “personal reasons”, will also resign from the PN’s equal opportunities committee FOIPN but will continue presenting shows on Net TV and Net FM.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me during the brief period I was in the political arena,” she said. “Life goes on.”

Coleiro’s candidature was history-making in that she was the first transgender woman to contest an election in Maltese history.