NET’s Angela Coleiro Pulls Out Of Election One Month After Becoming A PN Candidate
NET presenter Angela Coleiro has pulled out from the upcoming general election, just under a month after the PN confirmed her as a candidate.
Coleiro, who said her decision was due to “personal reasons”, will also resign from the PN’s equal opportunities committee FOIPN but will continue presenting shows on Net TV and Net FM.
“I would like to thank everyone who supported me during the brief period I was in the political arena,” she said. “Life goes on.”
Coleiro’s candidature was history-making in that she was the first transgender woman to contest an election in Maltese history.
Interviewed by Lovin Malta last week, she said she wants people to look beyond her gender and judge her on her skills.
She said her decision to contest the election “had a lot to do” with the party’s new leader Bernard Grech.
“Before he became leader, Bernard Grech was interviewed on my show and we spoke for a while in the studio afterwards,” she recounted. “I was immediately struck by how much he listens, how much he remembers, how approachable he is, and how much he knows what he’s doing.”
She said surveys have already shown that Grech has managed to attract previous PN voters and that she’s convinced it will soon be able to attract more floating voters and traditionally PL voters in the coming months.
“Many Labour supporters are disillusioned and disappointed by the things they saw in the Labour Party and government,” she said.
