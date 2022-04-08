No More Mr Nice Guy: Bernard Grech Pledges To Crack Whip On Those Who ‘Cause Harm’ To PN On Social Media 

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has warned PN activists that he won’t tolerate people whose social media posts and comments “cause harm” to the party and that he is ready to impose disciplinary measures.

Interviewed on NET last night, Grech said that constant uncertainty over the date of the general election throughout his one and a half years in charge of the PN disallowed him from taking certain decisions and implementing certain changes.

“However, we now have an opportunity to establish clear and fixed timeframes, flex our muscles and take decisions and implement changes that perhaps I couldn’t implement as a result of the unclear election timeframe,” he said.

“I urge people to help the PN, get involved, argue internally if needs be, and move forward together. Those who only do this on social media just intend to cause harm and if we want the PN to get stronger, acting like this is no longer acceptable and there will be discipline where needed.”