People Who Suffered Power Cuts This Summer Must Be Fairly Compensated, PN Proposes  

Households who suffered a power cut this summer must be fairly compensated by the government, the Nationalist Party has proposed.

“It’s not enough for [Energy Minister] Miriam Dalli to say that power cuts are unacceptable and call for Enemalta to come up with a plan to address them, because this just confirms that Enemalta never had a plan to begin with,” Shadow Energy Minister Ryan Callus told a press conference.

“The government must fairly compensate all those households who passed through these ugly times in recent weeks out of no fault of their own.”

Noting that mechanisms have been used in the past to compensate victims of blackouts, Callus urged the government to come clean on how many households have been impacted in recent days.