PL Erects Six Billboards Poking Fun At Jason Azzopardi’s ‘Tomb Of Christ Experience’
Six billboards have been erected by the Labour Party across Malta to poke fun at PN MP Jason Azzopardi’s infamous 2019 trip to the Hilton Hotel in Tel Aviv.
They are a clear response to two billboards unveiled by the Nationalist Party yesterday, which take a dig at Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis over his message to Yorgen Fenech mocking PL voters as ‘Ġaħan’ (stupid people).
Zammit Lewis can be seen receiving a message saying ‘Prosit Ministru’ and responding with ‘Grazzi Ġaħan’.
The PL billboard shows Azzopardi emerging from the Hilton Hotel and saying ‘Grazzi Yorgen’ as a message board behind him promotes the ‘Tomb of Christ experience’
This is a reference to a comment by Azzopardi’s ex-wife about how the MP had once told her he was travelling to Israel by himself because he wanted to spend a night on Christ’s tomb, only to travel there with his lover instead.
The hotel bill for the holiday was paid for by the Tumas Group, of which Fenech was CEO.
With a general election set to take place in the coming months, it looks like the battle of the billboards has already begun…
Which billboard do you prefer?