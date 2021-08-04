PL Erects Six Billboards Poking Fun At Jason Azzopardi’s ‘Tomb Of Christ Experience’

Six billboards have been erected by the Labour Party across Malta to poke fun at PN MP Jason Azzopardi’s infamous 2019 trip to the Hilton Hotel in Tel Aviv.

They are a clear response to two billboards unveiled by the Nationalist Party yesterday, which take a dig at Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis over his message to Yorgen Fenech mocking PL voters as ‘Ġaħan’ (stupid people).

Zammit Lewis can be seen receiving a message saying ‘Prosit Ministru’ and responding with ‘Grazzi Ġaħan’.

The PL billboard shows Azzopardi emerging from the Hilton Hotel and saying ‘Grazzi Yorgen’ as a message board behind him promotes the ‘Tomb of Christ experience’