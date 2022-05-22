‘PN Must Become A People’s Party Again Despite The Difficult Road Ahead’, Grech Says
Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has said that the plan to rejuvenate the PN starts with returning it into a ‘people’s party’.
In an interview on NET news, Grech said that every man and woman has a part to play in this movement.
He also added that it was “pointless for people to keep saying what needs to be done at Dar Ċentrali, while forgetting what contribution they could give themselves”.
“It is not an easy time for the party that we cherish so much,” he added. “But the party is every single one of us.”
“We need to see that we do not damage the party. Rather, we need to see how to strengthen the it. That is our obligation.”
Grech maintained that the party is fighting an uphill battle, but also said that calm waters never built a smooth sailor.
“Courage is key here,” he added. “We are always going to be at a disadvantage, but that cannot stop us.”
Of all the issues hampering the party’s progress, the financial woes remain at the top. Grech took the time to re-address the issue, stating outright that “this is the biggest challenge the party is facing right now.”
Though while highlighting the problems, the Opposition Leader applauded the changes made by the PN thus far, particularly in the restructuring that led to the best balance of experience and new blood within the fold.
What do you make of this?