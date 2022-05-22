‘PN Must Become A People’s Party Again Despite The Difficult Road Ahead’, Grech Says

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has said that the plan to rejuvenate the PN starts with returning it into a ‘people’s party’.

In an interview on NET news, Grech said that every man and woman has a part to play in this movement.

He also added that it was “pointless for people to keep saying what needs to be done at Dar Ċentrali, while forgetting what contribution they could give themselves”.

“It is not an easy time for the party that we cherish so much,” he added. “But the party is every single one of us.”

“We need to see that we do not damage the party. Rather, we need to see how to strengthen the it. That is our obligation.”