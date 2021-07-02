Standards Commissioner Finds Ethics Breach In Rosianne Cutajar’s Dealings With Yorgen Fenech

Standards Commissioner George Hyzler has found some kind of breach when investigating PL MP Rosianne Cutajar’s controversial property dealings with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Hyzler today informed independent candidate Arnold Cassola, who requested the investigation last December, that he has passed on his report to the Standards in Public Life Committee.

As per law, the Standards Commissioner only passes on reports to the committee if he finds behaviour he considers illegal, unethical or constituting abuse of power.

The committee must now discuss the report and decide whether to formally adopt it and publish it. In terms of punishment, the committee can choose to admonish Cutajar, pass the report on to the police commissioner or anti-corruption commissioner, demand a public apology, or recommend that Parliament takes other measures it deems fit.