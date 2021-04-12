WATCH: Bernard Grech Says It’s Time For ‘Tough’ Decisions To Make PN More Popular 

We managed to close the gap to PL by more than half, and although we haven’t got there yet, it’s clear that the electorate is sending us a message that it wants to look at the PN and that it’s pleased with the changes which have taken place so far.”

“Both surveys are undoubtedly very encouraging and indicate that the PN made huge leaps forward in the past six months,” he said. “

Grech published a short video clip a day after surveys published by MaltaToday and It-Torċa showed the PN is still trailing the PL by several thousands of votes.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has publicly informed the PN that the time has come for him to take “tough” decisions to ensure the party becomes more popular.

“However, it’s also telling us that we need to take other decisions, and I will take them.”

Arguing that all institutional changes go through a number of phases, Grech said the first phase is now complete.

“The first phase involved reducing the gap, organising and renewing the party, making it younger and proposing a number of young people and women as candidates, but now it’s time to make decisions,” he said.

“Some of these decisions won’t be popular or easy, but when you have to take decisions on the way forward, some of these decisions will be hard.”

“I will take them without fear or favour for the PN to truly become an alternative government.”

Yesterday, PN candidate Roselyn Borg Knight provided a different interpretation of the surveys, warning the numbers are a reflection of the party’s inability to attract people who hadn’t voted for it at the 2017 general election.

“Evidently the PN is playing a broken record, its music does not resonate with the young and those who deserted will not return when they see that the reasons they left for are still there,” she said.

What decisions should Bernard Grech take to make the PN more popular?