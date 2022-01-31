WATCH: ‘It’s An Absurd Lie’: Jason Azzopardi Denies Leaking Info On Joseph Muscat Search 

Muscat also noted that Azzopardi had uploaded a cryptic Facebook post a few days before the search, which he claimed was a hint that he knew about the upcoming search.

After his home was searched in connection with an inquiry into the Vitals hospitals deal, Muscat said he was only half-surprised when police came knocking because Azzopardi had started informing people privately.

“It’s an absurd lie and the Labour Party must think that people are pigeons, ready to swallow whatever they’re telling them,” Azzopardi said when asked on NET TV whether he was the leak.

PN MP Jason Azzopardi has denied Joseph Muscat’s claims that he had leaked information in advance about a recent police search on the former Prime Minister’s house.

Over the weekend, the former Prime Minister called for an investigation into the leak, warning it risks eroding public trust in the ongoing magisterial inquiry.

However, on NET TV, Azzopardi insisted that both Muscat and Prime Minister Robert Abela had found out about the search a few days in advance.

“Joseph Muscat had known about the search at least a week in advance, and Robert Abela had known at least five days in advance,” he said.

“In fact, Robert Abela cancelled his trip to the Dubai Expo, coming back to Malta instead of going to Dubai via private jet straight from Strasbourg. He came to Malta because he knew that Muscat’s home would be searched the following morning and I know this because people close to Abela and Muscat had been speaking about the upcoming search for days.”

Azzopardi described Muscat as a “cornered rat who is awaiting the inevitable” and claimed the former Prime Minister’s recent video was a veiled message to the authorities not to arrest former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi.

“Joseph Muscat and others know that Konrad Mizzi is the weakest link and that he’ll start exposing corruption before police even haul him into the depot,” he said.

“Muscat is trying to threaten people to avoid the inevitable next step, which is the conclusion of the inquiry. I have no idea when the inquiry will end, but what’s certain is that action will have to be taken once it does… there’s no other option with all the evidence out there.”

What do you think about Jason Azzopardi’s comments?