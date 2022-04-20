Watch: Nisa Laburisti President Hits Out At Eve Borg Bonello And Calls Her A ‘New Jason Azzopardi’

Nikita Alamango, the president of Labour’s women’s wing Nisa Laburisti, has taken aim at new PN MP Eve Borg Bonello, comparing her to a former politician who had become a bête noire among many PL supporters.

“I hope that politics changes and that we stop insulting people,” Alamango said on Pjazza last night. “Unfortunately, the youngest MP has already started insulting others and I view her as a new Jason Azzopardi in Parliament.”

“Politics shouldn’t be based on insults alone but on speeches, research and proposals. When the PN reaches that stage, that’s when we’ll know it has changed… so far the change has only been cosmetic.”