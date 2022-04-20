Watch: Nisa Laburisti President Hits Out At Eve Borg Bonello And Calls Her A ‘New Jason Azzopardi’
Nikita Alamango, the president of Labour’s women’s wing Nisa Laburisti, has taken aim at new PN MP Eve Borg Bonello, comparing her to a former politician who had become a bête noire among many PL supporters.
“I hope that politics changes and that we stop insulting people,” Alamango said on Pjazza last night. “Unfortunately, the youngest MP has already started insulting others and I view her as a new Jason Azzopardi in Parliament.”
“Politics shouldn’t be based on insults alone but on speeches, research and proposals. When the PN reaches that stage, that’s when we’ll know it has changed… so far the change has only been cosmetic.”
Borg Bonello, 18, has adopted a fiery stance since her election as the youngest MP in Maltese history.
She has referred to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as a “criminal” and recently took a dig at PL MEP Cyrus Engerer over his 2014 conviction for distributing revenge porn. Engerer responded by stating that “politics teaches you to speak less, listen more and work much harder”.
Several online commenters have already started describing Borg Bonello as a “new Jason Azzopardi”, a reference to the former PN MP who made several hard-hitting speeches about corruption and organised crime during the last legislature and who failed to get re-elected during the 2022 election.
