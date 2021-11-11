WATCH: ‘Prosit Ministru’: PN MPs Mock Konrad Mizzi After He Reveals Message He Received During The Break

Jeers of “prosit ministru” were thrown at Konrad Mizzi by Nationalist MPs during a parliamentary grilling of the former minister. Mizzi faced the Public Accounts Committee to discuss the Electrogas power station deal yesterday, but unsurprisingly also had to field some questions and remarks about his notorious Panama company. And proceedings got quite heated after PN MP Ryan Callus straight out told Mizzi that he had opened his Panama company to receive kickbacks. “You should be ashamed of yourself,” Mizzi retorted. “I never received any kickbacks and you have no proof that I did. You have no arguments or points to contradict what I’m telling you.”

As the back and forth between the two politicians continued, with Mizzi reiterating that he never took any kickbacks, PN MP and PAC chairman Beppe Fenech Adami told the former minister to watch his words as he was speaking under oath. “If you say something that isn’t true, it could be used against you, besides it being a crime [perjury] in and of itself,” Fenech Adami warned. However, Mizzi brushed off this warning and said he knows his rights full well. “In fact, I received a message during the break saying you’re [the PN MPs] are trying to distract me because you cannot stand my good presentation,” he said. “You couldn’t even argue with one iota of what I said.” Fenech Adami laughed Mizzi’s remark off. “Keep feeling flattered, you’ll see many comments telling you ‘prosit Ministru’ this evening,” he said. “Prosit Ministru! Keep it up,” Callus interjected. Mizzi retorted with a political jibe that “the people already told the PN ‘prosit’ via their vote”, prompting laughter from PL MPs Jonathan Attard, Alex Muscat and Clayton Bartolo, who were largely silent during Mizzi’s grilling. Mizzi’s entire PAC testimony can be seen below:

Mizzi was expelled from the PL parliamentary group last year in the wake of the Montenegro wind farm scandal with Reuters and Times of Malta reporting that Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had heavily profited off Enemalta’s purchase of a wind farm in the Balkan nation. Out of 73 votes in the PL parliamentary and executive groups, 71 voted in favour of expelling Mizzi, with only one person voting against and one person abstaining. Questioned by Lovin Malta recently, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he stands by his decision to expel Mizzi and that “nothing has changed” as a result of the former minister’s PAC testimony. Did you watch Konrad Mizzi’s testimony yesterday?