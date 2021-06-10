Former Malta Captain André Schembri Appointed Football Director Of Cypriot First Division Team

Former Malta captain André Schembri has been appointed as football director of Cypriot first division club Apollon Limassol.

Schembri was appointed to the role following his tenure as head coach of Apollon Limassol’s U15 side.

The Maltese national enjoyed a fruitful career playing for the national team, where he made 94 appearances, and with several international clubs, including stints in Hungary, Greece, Cyprus and India.

“I am honoured and humbled to be trusted with the responsibility of the role of a football director with the first team of Apollon Limassol FC and will dedicate my work to ensure the club’s success,” Schembri said as he broke the news.

Following his retirement from the game, Schembri ventured into the world of football management, obtaining a first-class honours degree at The University Of Hull in Sport Science & Coaching in Football.

He also co-founded a holistic player care program offering tailor-made programs and training camps to footballers.

“My new position is a great opportunity to work in a high-performance environment and I am grateful for being given the chance to illustrate my abilities,” he ended.

