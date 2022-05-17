‘Formidable’ Maltese Wrestler Gary Giordamaina Wins Another International Gold, Finishes All Fights Ahead Of Time

He completely outclassed his opponents, ending all matches with technical superiority – a win awarded ahead of time.

Maltese wrestler Gary Giordamaina capped off an amazing display abroad, winning gold at Mehmet Malo, an International World Wrestling Tournament held in Tirana, Albania.

Giordamaina defeated national players Harvey Ridings (England) and Morris Obispado (Italy). Both of whom will be representing their respective countries in the upcoming Commonwealth and Mediterranean Games.

“The win shows the formidable technical level achieved by Giordamaina, who is currently also preparing for the Commonwealth and Mediterranean Games in the near future,” the Malta Wrestling Federation wrote.