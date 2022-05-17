Maltese Athletes Cap Off Special Olympics With A Haul Of 192 Medals
400 Maltese athletes collected 192 medals between them at the Special Olympics Invitational Games. Of which, 65 were gold.
It was an astounding haul and a great reflection of the hard work and dedication behind each athlete as they showed their mettle in each of the six competing disciplines.
Of the 65 gold medals, 17 were collected in swimming, 16 in athletics and bocce, 14 in bowling, and one in both table tennis and football.
An additional 60 silver and 67 bronze medals were bagged by Malta’s finest.
Special Olympics President Lydia Abela shared a few words of pride at the closing event, paying tribute to every athlete who took part in the Games.
“Over the past four days we have all been made to witness your strength,” Abela said.
“What gives me the greatest pleasure, however, is seeing your smiles. It is indeed a special time for us all. Today we look back at the past four years and feel a sense of pride.”
“You are an inspiration to us all. An inspiration to others who are still uncertain if they are to practice a sport.”
“I stand before you humbled by your willpower and grit. It has been a true honour for our country.”
