Francesca Curmi’s Amazing Run Ends As She’s Defeated In Tunisia Tennis Final 

Young Maltese tennis star Francesca Curmi walked away from a major tennis tournament with a silver medal after she was defeated in the final.

Francesca, 18, wowed Malta as she made it all the way to the final of a Futures event in Monastir, Tunisia, the first ever Maltese tennis player to make it that far.

However, she was defeated 6-2, 6-0 by Poland’s Weronika Falkowska in the final this morning.

Despite the way it ended, Francesca has every reason to be proud of herself for her journey.