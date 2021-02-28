Francesca Curmi’s Amazing Run Ends As She’s Defeated In Tunisia Tennis Final
Young Maltese tennis star Francesca Curmi walked away from a major tennis tournament with a silver medal after she was defeated in the final.
Francesca, 18, wowed Malta as she made it all the way to the final of a Futures event in Monastir, Tunisia, the first ever Maltese tennis player to make it that far.
However, she was defeated 6-2, 6-0 by Poland’s Weronika Falkowska in the final this morning.
Despite the way it ended, Francesca has every reason to be proud of herself for her journey.
The Malta Tennis Federation hailed her run in Tunisia as “fantastic” and “remarkable”, noting she didn’t drop a single set in the six matches leading to the final.
“Francesca made all tennis and other sports enthusiasts proud and we hope that her great performances will serve to give her the confidence and motivation needed for similar achievements,” the federation said.
Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola also had words of praise for Francesca.
“We are so so proud of you Fran. Thank you for showing every young girl and boy that our geographic realities are no match for our capabilities. Keep going,” she said.
Well done Francesca!