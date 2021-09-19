Joseph Portelli Eyes New Football Stadium For Ħamrun Spartans

Ħamrun Spartans Club President Joseph Portelli has revealed plans to develop a new football stadium for the club.

“I can’t wait. I have been arguing with politicians over it. I don’t want to wait another five years to begin, I would like to begin tomorrow if it were possible,” Portelli said in an interview with Times of Malta.

The construction magnate has been instrumental in the club’s recent success, flooding the club with strong investment to win the league.

“I fork out €1.5 million yearly to win a league and we barely make one million,” he revealed.

Portelli insisted that the stadium was crucial to ensuring the long term success of the team. It is believed that the project will involve a revamp of the Victor Tedesco stadium.

“It’s the best money I’ve spent in my whole life. I wish I had a larger budget, six or seven million. I don’t have that money so I want to build a project which would make the club self-sustainable,” he said.

Portelli also revealed that his eyes are set on investing in a foreign football club ideally in England in divisions below the Premier League.

However, he was short on answers when asked for his net worth, insisting that most of his money is locked up investments or acquired through loans. Still, throughout the interview, he detailed long term plans from football to construction and beyond.

Portelli also detailed his relationship with Malta’s politicians and his role in the current construction industry.

What do you think of the plans?