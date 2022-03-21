‘Let Success Be Your Message’: Maltese Athlete With Special World Down Syndrome Day Message

Maltese Special Olympics athlete and international medallist Maria James shared an inspiring message this World Down Syndrome Day. 20-year-old James has been involved in swimming for almost three years, having represented Malta on countless occasions not limited to a World Championship in Dubai, in March 2019. Lovin Malta reached out to James, who said that differences in abilities from one person to another should not stop them from conquering their dreams. “Being a champion swimmer was always my dream,” she began. “To compete with others, meet new people and be in that environment… that was all I ever wanted.” “I dreamt of one day being an athlete, as many others do.”

Turning her dreams into a reality wasn’t easy. Presently, James engages in a training program that sees her put in the hours at Malta’s National Pool Complex from Monday till Thursday, under the watchful eye of her coach and teammates. On her ‘off days’ she would engage in cardio training, mainly by way of a treadmill. “Sports and swimming gave me strength. The strength to face challenges. The strength to find my own success,” James said. “This is why people shouldn’t give up, just because of a few differences.” When asked what message she would give to people – particularly those with Down Syndrome – on this day, James decided to keep it simple. “I would just like to tell them to focus on their own work. To let their success be a message. Disabilities don’t exist.” James’ ability in the water has seen her travel to many countries near and far to compete. Cyprus, Italy, and a World Championship in Dubai were among the most recent ventures that saw the young athlete return back home with three golds and three silvers and a bronze accrued from sublime freestyle and backstroke events. How’s that for international domination?

James became a sports ambassador on behalf of Sport Malta three years ago and has since encouraged people from all walks of life to be active in sports. Her journey now sees her prepare for the upcoming Special Olympics Invitational Games to be held later this year, in Malta. An event that will welcome 1,000 athletes from 25 different countries between 13th and 18th May. To see this event through, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Government of Malta, Special Olympics Malta, and Special Olympics Europe Eurasia. The agreement would see funds channeled towards the organisation of the Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games 2022. At the event, James delivered a public speech on her experiences as an international athlete, and how sports could serve as a bridge that brings people together, regardless of their differences. Photo Credit: Marigold Foundation Facebook Tag to raise awareness on World Down Syndrome Day

