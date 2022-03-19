Maltese Tennis Player Triumphs Over Highly Ranked Opponents In Spanish Tournament

Maltese tennis player Francesca Curmi rubberstamped her impressive skills with a performance that took her to the quarter-finals of a ranked ITF tennis tournament held in Spain. Ranked 1,373, Curmi ousted her opponents from the tournament in the preliminaries and pressed on to see out another two of the highest-ranked athletes. In the knockout round of 32, Curmi came out on top against German Sina Hermann (447). She then claimed another win against Italian Federica Bilardo (726), reaching the quarter-final of the tournament.

Curmi, 19, only exited the tournament after a hard-fought loss against Spanish national Hoste Ferrer (665). The tournament had Curmi engage in a match (or more) every single day from 14th March, up until the quarter-final on 18th March. A simple presence was already a feat, considering that at this level, a substantial amount of ranking points are needed in order to be eligible.

Her success in the tournament is doubly impressive considering her return to competition in January this year. Interference from COVID-19 restrictions and disruptions in training had caused the 19-year-old to seek a hiatus since last July. Regardless, she kept her form in check by retaining her grueling training regime at Barcelona, Spain, where she currently resides. Her program, which is overseen by several professionals in the field, sees Curmi take part in a combination of physical and tennis training for as much as six hours per day. With a promising future paved before the young athlete, her eyes remain firmly fixed on upcoming challenges that would see her continue to fly Malta's name up high.

