‘Lightning Fast’ Jake Gatt Bags Three Medals In Three Events At Special Olympics Invitational Games

Jake Gatt, SportMalta’s Best Male Special Olympics Athlete took the Special Olympics Invitational Games by storm, tallying two golds and one silver in three races.

Following his award, there was no shortage of pressure on the young athlete. But that didn’t stop him from snagging three medals in as many events at the Special Olympics.

“My performance is very high right now. I feel energetic and very happy with my medals,” Gatt told Lovin Malta.

The 20-year-old’s first medal – a gold – came from the 400m where he clocked a “lightning-fast” time of 1:07. He then took part in the 800m, narrowly missing out on a first-placed spot after being overtaken by an athlete from Gibraltar.

He later hit the relay and earned himself – and Malta – one last gold medal.