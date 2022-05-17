‘Lightning Fast’ Jake Gatt Bags Three Medals In Three Events At Special Olympics Invitational Games
Jake Gatt, SportMalta’s Best Male Special Olympics Athlete took the Special Olympics Invitational Games by storm, tallying two golds and one silver in three races.
Following his award, there was no shortage of pressure on the young athlete. But that didn’t stop him from snagging three medals in as many events at the Special Olympics.
“My performance is very high right now. I feel energetic and very happy with my medals,” Gatt told Lovin Malta.
The 20-year-old’s first medal – a gold – came from the 400m where he clocked a “lightning-fast” time of 1:07. He then took part in the 800m, narrowly missing out on a first-placed spot after being overtaken by an athlete from Gibraltar.
He later hit the relay and earned himself – and Malta – one last gold medal.
Concluding his run with a superb tally, Jake now has his eyes set on the closing ceremony due to take place on Wednesday 18th May.
Alongside Rebecca Dalli (golf), Jake Gatt was named the Special Olympics Male Athlete in the field of Athletics just last month. The pair were given awards during the 62nd edition of the SportMalta Awards.
Share to show your support for this massive achievement