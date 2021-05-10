Maltese Football Duo Secure Serie A Promotion After Lazio Derby Win
Serie A will be welcoming two additional Maltese players after Lazio captured a derby win over Roma Calcio Femminile last weekend.
Rachel Cuschieri and Emma Lipman will be performing in the top-tier of the Italian league after featuring in Lazio’s 2-1 win.
With the win, Lazio has now secured a spot in Serie A for the next season.
Cuschieri featured in the starting lineup for the highly-anticipated derby and caused some panic in the backfield after finding the crossbar. On the other hand, Lipman was not present for the game after receiving a one-match ban for a yellow card the previous week.
Lazio is currently second in Serie B with 47 points and just two games left.
Lipman and Cuschieri will join Haley Bugeja, who plays for Sassuolo, in Serie A.
Bugeja’s Sassuolo will face Milan next week in a high-stake matchup that will dictate the fate of each team in the Champions League.
