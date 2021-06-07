Maltese Swimmer Sasha Gatt Smashes Own National Record At Summer Olympic Qualifying Meet

Maltese swimmer Sasha Gatt has once again smashed her own national record in the 400-metre freestyle at a Summer Olympic Qualifying meet.

In less than one year, the 15-year-old has broken her own national record twice as she eyes a spot at the Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo next month.

Competing at a FINA-approved Olympic Qualifying event at the national pool in Tal-Qroqq, Gatt managed to establish a new national and age group record in the 400-metre freestyle with a time of 4:18.58.

She had just established the previous record last February with a time of 4:23.33, once again beating a time she had set last year.

As if that isn’t impressive enough, the young swimmer also improved on her own age group records and national records in the 800 and 1,500-metre freestyle in Slovakia last March.

Gatt has already obtained Olympic B timing as she vies for a spot at the prestigious games this summer. Malta usually tends to send one male and one female swimmer to the Olympic Games with Gatt being the frontrunner in this regard.

The Summer Olympic Qualifying meet continues today and will be live-streamed on the link below.

Photo Credit: Maria Vella-Galea

