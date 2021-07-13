Maltese Athletes Unable To Support Fellow Peers As Tokyo Enters State Of Emergency Ahead Of Olympics

Host city Tokyo has gone into a state of emergency with less than two weeks left until the start of the Olympic Games.

Tokyo is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the Olympic Games organisers to ban all domestic spectators from attending any venue, with foreign spectators banned months ago.

Malta is preparing to send up six athletes to compete in the Olympic Games under a set of restrictions and measures that make this edition of the sporting event starkly different from what everyone is used to, for better or worse.

“We have taken all the necessary precautions and the organisers have implemented a number of different protocols and restrictions,” said Malta Olympic Committee President Julian Pace Bonello at a press conference.

“For example, athletes can only remain in their bubbles whilst staying at the Olympic village and while training and competing,” he said.

Unlike previous Olympic Games, athletes won’t be allowed to attend different events to cheer on their peers. Furthermore, movement will also be restricted around the Olympic site, with athletes having to stay within their designated bubble at all times.

“I will definitely miss that games experience, however at the end of the day, the most important part is to compete,” weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens told Lovin Malta.