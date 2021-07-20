Touch Down In Tokyo! Matthew Abela Arrives At Olympic Village But Faces COVID-19 Schedule Change

Maltese athletes are slowly trickling into Tokyo just days before the city is set to host the highly-anticipated Olympic Games.

Badminton player Matthew Abela is the first Maltese athlete to have ventured into the Olympic Village and familiarise himself with the court he’ll play on as he battles it out in the competitive group stages.

Unfortunately, despite all precautionary measures including the banning of spectators, COVID-19 has penetrated the Olympic isolation bubble with 67 cases detected among those accredited for the Games.

One of those cases is Abela’s opponent from Suriname.