Vladyslava Kravchenko Is The First Maltese Para Athlete Confirmed For Tokyo 2020

Vladyslava Kravchenko has made the cut to become Malta’s first athlete confirmed to be competing at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Malta’s Paralympic Committee announced that Kravchenko, who will be competing in the S5 para-swimming category, in a social media post.

In 2016, Kravchenko became the first female swimmer and the first female athlete since 1980 to represent Malta at the Paralympic Games.

In April, she represented Malta at the British Para-Swimming International Meet where she clocked 1:14.20 in the 50m S5 butterfly final, putting her within the Tokyo Paralympics Games Minimum Entry Time.

Kravchenko has been serving as the Chairperson of the Malta Paralympics Athletes’ Council since 2018