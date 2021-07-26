WATCH: Sasha Gatt Concludes Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games With Tough 1,500 Metre Heat

Young swimmer Sasha Gatt has concluded her chapter at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a commendable effort in the 1,500-metre freestyle heat.

The 16-year-old swimmer finished behind Canada’s Katrina Bellio (16:24.37) and San Marino’s Arianna Valloni (16:54.64).

Gatt completed the swim in third place with a time of 16:54:47 which is exactly four seconds off the national record she set just weeks before at the LEN European Junior Swimming Championships .

Yesterday, Gatt participated in the 400-metre heats where she finished sixth with a time of 4:19.78.

At such a young age, Tokyo 2020 is likely to be the first of many Olympic showings for the Maltese swimmer who has been nothing short of extraordinary this year breaking national record after national record.

Malta’s male swimmer at the Olympics, Andrew Chetcuti, will be competing tomorrow in the 100-metre freestyle at 12pm.

Share this post to show your support for Sasha Gatt