Paralympian Thomas Borg To Be Interviewed About Tokyo 2020 On Lovin Daily This Morning

Thomas Borg, one of Malta’s para-athletes heading to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, will be interviewed on Lovin Daily this morning at 10am.

Borg is a track and field para-athlete who will be competing in the T47 100-metre and 400-metre events. The T47 classification consists of athletes with a below elbow or wrist amputation.

The 19-year-old para-athlete was born without a right arm below the elbow. Despite his disability, Borg has been involved in sports throughout his whole life and will be representing Malta at the Tokyo Games starting next week.

The track and field athlete will be racing on 27th August and 3rd September and is aiming to break both personal and national records.

He’ll also be joined by Vladyslava Kravchenko who will represent Malta in para-swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Borg will be discussing his preparation for the Paralympic Games on Lovin Daily this morning at 10 am.

The interview will be streamed live on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.

