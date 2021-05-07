One New COVID-19 Death And 12 Cases Alongside 19 Recoveries Found In Malta

Malta’s active cases are now at 252 after 12 new COVID-19 cases were discovered in Malta over the last 24 hours, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said in her weekly briefing.

There were 19 recoveries during the same time period. One more person has died to due to the virus, meaning 417 people have died from the virus in Malta so far.

Malta’s vaccination drive is moving forward, with over 50% of the 30 to 39 year old cohort having either been vaccinated or registered to be vaccinated this week.

Gauci also confirmed that no case of the Indian variant of the virus has been found in Malta yet.

You can follow Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci’s weekly briefing below: