One Of The Lawyers Behind Malta’s Cannabis White Paper To Appear On Lovin Daily Tomorrow

One of the members of the team that drafted a long-awaited white paper proposing widespread cannabis reforms will be appearing on Lovin Daily tomorrow to discuss the details of the policy.

Alex Scerri Herrera will be appearing on Lovin Daily at 10am on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.

As one of the lawyers from the team behind the paper – a team that included MP Rosianne Cutajar, John Ellul, Desiree Attard and Maria Vella – Scerri Herrera will be breaking down the philosophy behind this progressive proposal.

The white paper was announced yesterday evening by Prime Minister Robert Abela in a surprise announcement.

The proposals include allowing up to four cannabis plants to be grown in each household, and allows for up to seven grams to be carried upon one’s person when in public without committing a criminal offence.

Malta has reacted strongly to the proposals, with many quarters welcoming the modern proposals, including activist group ReLeaf. Others have questioned the timing of the bill in the wake of several revelations emerging in court about high-level politicians and politically exposed persons.

