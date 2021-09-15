د . إAEDSRر . س

One Woman Dies From COVID-19 As Five People Treated For Virus In ITU

A woman has died from COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours.

The woman, an 88-year-old, died while testing positive for the virus. She is the 450th person to die from the virus since the pandemic’s outbreak.

During the same time period, 32 new cases were found alongside 60 new recoveries.

25 people are currently being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with five of them in the ITU.

