Online Exhibition About Malta’s Prehistoric Culture Hosted At Dutch National Museum Opens

Malta’s prehistoric temples will be the central feature at the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities over the next few months as a result of an exhibition being put up in collaboration with Heritage Malta, the Malta Tourism Authority and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Malta.

Roughly 90 artefacts, as well as six temple models, have been sent to the museum in Leiden, the Netherlands, offering viewers an excellent cross-section of the Maltese prehistoric period, which dates back to 3,600 – 2,500 BC.

According to Heritage Malta, the display includes parts of the temple decorations, tools, decorated pottery and statuettes. A two-centimetre high sculpture found at the Tarxien Temples depicting two figures in a loving embrace has also been sent to the museum for the exhibition.

The exhibition’s inauguration was inaugurated on Thursday and will be open to the public.