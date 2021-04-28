Online Exhibition About Malta’s Prehistoric Culture Hosted At Dutch National Museum Opens
Malta’s prehistoric temples will be the central feature at the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities over the next few months as a result of an exhibition being put up in collaboration with Heritage Malta, the Malta Tourism Authority and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Malta.
Roughly 90 artefacts, as well as six temple models, have been sent to the museum in Leiden, the Netherlands, offering viewers an excellent cross-section of the Maltese prehistoric period, which dates back to 3,600 – 2,500 BC.
According to Heritage Malta, the display includes parts of the temple decorations, tools, decorated pottery and statuettes. A two-centimetre high sculpture found at the Tarxien Temples depicting two figures in a loving embrace has also been sent to the museum for the exhibition.
The exhibition’s inauguration was inaugurated on Thursday and will be open to the public.
The #Leiden🇳🇱 @RM_Oudheden opens a temporary exhibition on the prehistoric temples of #Malta🇲🇹 tonight! The exhibition is supported by @heritagemalta & @VisitMalta. Tune in at 19.30 CET.
Registration:https://t.co/UcPZAWChyI
— NL Embassy Malta (@embassy_malta) May 27, 2021
The exhibition is the result of the memorandum of understanding between Heritage Malta and the National Museum of Antiquities which will see closer collaboration between the two entities over the next two years.
A previous exhibition, held in October 2020 and March 2021 featured photos of Maltese megalithic temples.
“Our prehistoric temples are the oldest free-standing buildings in the world and their outstanding value has even secured them a place on UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites,” said Heritage Malta Chief Executive Officer Noel Zammit.
He added that the exhibition not only honours these structural masterpieces but also presents a perfect opportunity to promote Malta and its rich cultural heritage.
