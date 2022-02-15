Other People Could Be Involved In Daphne Caruana Galizia Assassination, Deputy AG Says

There are other people beyond those charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia that could have been involved in the assassination, Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia has told a court.

Speaking in a case instituted by George and Alfred Degiorgio, two of the suspected hitmen, over their continued detention.

“The probability is that there are other persons also involved,” he said.

In their defence, lawyer William Cuschieri insisted on the presumption of innocence and that his clients had seen two pardon requests to turn state witness on major crimes, including the murder, turned down.

So far, Yorgen Fenech, the Degiorgios, Vince Muscat, Adrian Agius, and Jamie Vella have been charged in connection to the murder. Muscat is the only one who has pleaded guilty and has given evidence in the case.

Melvin Theuma, the middleman-turned-state-witness, has linked several people to the murder plot, including former minister Chris Cardona and Keith Schembri. However, he has been reluctant to admit it outright.

In a recording played in open court, Fenech claimed there could up to could be up to four other people involved in the plot.

It remains to be seen whether any further arrests will be made, while Schembri’s lost phone and frame-up letter continue to raise serious questions.

Will more people be arrested over the murder?