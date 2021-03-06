People Aged 60 And Over In Malta Will Start Receiving Vaccination Appointment Letters As Of Today

All those aged 60 and above will start receiving COVID-19 vaccination appointments as of today.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that the cohort will begin receiving vaccination letters whilst reassuring that those aged between 71 to 74 will also be receiving their vaccination letters over the coming days.

The news comes just one day after Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci announced that people aged up to 70 will begin receiving doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, following new studies that suggest its efficacy with the age group.

Previously, Malta was only administering the AstraZeneca vaccine for those under the age of 55.

Meanwhile, those within the 71-74 age bracket will be receiving doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine with the two doses split over a three-week period.

Currently, 92, 806 people have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 31,710 of that total receiving both jabs.

Nonetheless, Malta has had a week of record-breaking numbers both in terms of single-day active cases and total active cases.

