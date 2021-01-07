People Over 85 And Living At Home In Malta Will Start Receiving COVID-19 Vaccination Date On Monday

People over 85 will begin receiving letters for their appointment to take the COVID-19 vaccine from Monday 11th January, the Ministry for Health has announced.

The letter will contain the date, time, and location of their first and second dose of the vaccine. It will be sent to the address on their ID card.

Those who are simply unable to leave their home and are registered with Commcare will not receive the letter. Health Authorities will go to their homes personally in the coming weeks.

People who do not receive the letter are encouraged to contact 145 via telephone.

Malta, through the EU Medicines Authority, has so far authorised two vaccines for use, the Biontech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Malta has so far received doses of the Biontech-Pfizer, and will receive more batches of both vaccines over the next weeks.

With both Pfizer and Moderna, Malta will have a total of 95,000 doses by the end of March, 290,000 by the end of June, 500,000 by the end of September and a total of 770,000 by the end of the year.

Over 1,400 jabs have already been administered, with some unions decrying the slow rollout. However, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has pledged to vaccinate all vulnerable people by the end of May.

Malta is currently just 65 cases shy from reaching the grim milestone of 2,000 active cases once again after a recent spike in local cases.