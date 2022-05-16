د . إAEDSRر . س

People Warned Over Swimming In Bay In St Julian’s Over Sewage Contamination

People have been warned against swimming at a bay in St Julian’s following sewage contamination. 

In a statement, the Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health warned that there is a “presence of microbiological contamination affecting bathing water quality and presenting a risk to bathers’ health”.

The swimming zone is at the end of Triq Il-Wilga near the Westin Dragonara Hotel near a sewage ejector. 

Officials are investigating the issue. 

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

