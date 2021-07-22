People With Certain Medical Conditions Will Get Life Insurance For Home Loan In Malta Under Planned New Policy

The Ministry for Social Accommodation is drawing up a policy that will see it step in to facilitate life insurance for people with certain health issues and disabilities, in order for them to be able to obtain a loan to buy a home.

Last month Lovin Malta reported the story of 26-year-old Mark Anthony Cremona who was born with a congenital heart defect.

Despite the fact that the defect had been operated on immediately and that he today lives a normal life, Cremona has encountered difficulties obtaining life insurance in order for him to be able to qualify for a home loan.

Cremona recounted to Lovin Malta how he had found a property he wanted to buy together with his partner and had been approved for a home loan by the bank, pending him taking out life insurance.

This however proved to be far easier said than done, with Cremona being refused life insurance by successive insurance brokers leaving him lost and feeling like he is unable to live his life in the same way that others were able to.

It would now appear that there is renewed hope for Cremona and others like him.