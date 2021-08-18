Peppi Azzopardi To Appear On Lovin Daily Thursday Morning At 10am

Popular presenter Peppi Azzopardi will be appearing on Lovin Daily Thursday morning at 10am to discuss the latest developments from Malta’s Corradino Correctional Facility.

Azzopardi, an outspoken critic of the way Malta’s prison is being run, will be discussing major questions being raised about the prison administration, the number of suicides and deaths over recent years as well as whether the institution is meant to rehabilitate or punish.

You can follow the interview live on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page at 10am.

Azzopardi has been on the forefront of bringing prisoner’s stories out to the public – following the recent death of Colin Galea, Azzopardi shared an emotional poem in tribute to the man.