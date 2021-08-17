Pete Buttigieg And Husband Chasten ‘Overjoyed’ To Announce They’ve Become Parents

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family,” Buttigieg wrote in a Facebook post this evening. “We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!”

The Maltese-American politician is the first openly gay cabinet member in the country’s history as was confirmed as the US’ 19th Transport Secretary in February this year.

United States Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced this evening that his husband Chasten and himself have become parents.

Buttigieg said the adoption process was not yet complete, adding that the couple were thankful for the love, support and respect to their privacy they had been offered thus far.

“We can’t wait to share more soon,” he concluded.

Buttigieg ran for president against President Joe Biden in last year’s election.

A former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg exceeded expectations, emerging as an early favourite in the election.

At 39 years of age, Buttigieg is definitely at the start of his political career with many expecting to see him in another electoral race in the future.

Tag someone who needs to know this