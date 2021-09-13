PN Deputy Leader Robert Arrigo Discharged From ITU
PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo has been discharged from the Intensive Therapy Unit at Mater Dei, his family have confirmed.
“Robert has shown progress and has been transferred from the ITU to another unit for further recovery,” the Arrigo family announced in a Facebook post.
“We would like to express our thanks and gratitude to all doctors, nurses and staff of ITU for their incredible work and care. We also would like to thank everyone for the support, thoughts and prayers.”
Arrigo was admitted to hospital last week after experiencing pain brought on by kidney stones, and was taken to ITU after developing an infection.
Several people, from across the political divide, wished him a speedy recovery in a rare moment of cross-party unity.