PN Mulling Legal Action Over PBS ‘Imbalance’ As It Publishes Second Analysis Of 8pm News

Deputy leader David Agius said the party had set up a legal team to explore possible legal action in order to reverse the serious imbalance on the national television channel and to prevent it from being used solely for Labour Party “propaganda”.

During a press conference earlier today, the PN said that over the past week, more than 30% of TVM’s reporting was dedicated to government initiatives with less than half of the airtime afforded to the government reserved for the Opposition.

The Nationalist Party said that it is considering taking legal action over the lack of balance shown by the national broadcaster when reporting political news.

“We now know what Robert Abela meant when he said he wanted to oversee a reform of public broadcasting,” Agius said.

“The data is showing us that Robert Abela is turning the national broadcaster into a strong propaganda machine that dances to his tune at every time of day but particularly at times when audiences are greatest because this is what suits him as we get closer to a general election.”

In addition to PBS having effectively become a Labour propaganda machine, the PN said, the country also had to contend with a Broadcasting Authority that was failing to take action to address these concerns.

“Despite a week having passed since the Nationalist Party’s last press conference on the subject, there has been no action taken by the Broadcasting Authority,” Agius said.

Agius said that people’s right to receive impartial information was a Constitutional right that needed to be defended.

