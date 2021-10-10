PN Trails Labour By 50,000 Votes, Survey Shows Ahead Of Potential Election In Malta

Fresh off of losing two regional councils, including Gozo, a new survey has indicated a massive 50,000 voter gap between the Nationalist Party and the Labour Party, capping off a miserable weekend for the still-struggling Opposition.

A survey by Malta Today shows that support for the PL stands at 43.2%, well above the PN who stands at 27.3%, four percentage points down from September.

It must be worrying signs for the PN, who despite a change in leader and significant movements in the party’s backroom operations, still trails massively behind the ruling party despite almost a decade in opposition.

Prime Minister Robert Abela continues to enjoy a 23% gap in trust barometers when compared to his counterpart, Bernard Grech.

The results should be taken with a pinch of salt – with around 25% of respondents not giving an answer, despite voter turnout passing over 90% for almost six decades.

Still, the survey should be a major concern for the PN with an election taking place by the latest mid-2022, while a snap election is rumoured for November.

It would appear that the government is making significant strides among the electorate when it comes to the management of the economy and improving people’s disposable income – with around 50% and 40% describing the government’s performance as at least good respectively.

The government does still struggle when it comes to combatting corruption, protecting the environment, and effectively managing migration – and fails significantly in all three sectors.

However, money (29.4% and economic performance (39.5%) remain the most important for Maltese people, the survey shows.

