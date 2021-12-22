PN Writes To Speaker With Request For Urgent Standards Committee Meeting To Discuss Justyne Caruana Ethics Breach 

The Nationalist Party has formally requested that Parliament’s Speaker Anġlu Farrugia urgently convene the Standards Committee for it to discuss an ethics breach by Education Minister Justyne Caruana.

Last week, Standards Commissioner George Hyzler found Caruana guilty of a breach of ethics in her handing out a direct order worth €15,000 to former Daniel Bogdanovic, a man she is understood to have had a romantic relationship with.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused to sack the minister in light of the probe, choosing instead to await a decision by the Standards Committee, which is however not due to meet until mid-January at the earliest.

This means that Caruana’s report would only start being discussed over a month after it was concluded.

In view of this, the PN’s MPs on the committee, Therese Comodini Cachia and Karol Aquilina have written to Farrugia, calling on him to convene the committee with urgency.