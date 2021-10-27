Poignant And Touching Tribute To Murdered Lassana Cisse Unveiled In Gozitan Church
A beautiful painting in tribute to a man who was murdered in what is being considered a racist attack has been unveiled in a Gozitan church.
Lassana Cisse, who was a 42-year-old father of three before having his life taken from him, appears with two figures by his side; one represents society, looking away from Lassana and towards a mobile phone in their hand; the other represents the church offering solace to the poor.
The striking image is one of eight images that form part of the Opri tal-Ħniena programme in St George’s Basilica in Rabat, Gozo. The series of images are meant to show people not to turn away from the vulnerable in their time of need.
“What will society do now – keep scrolling as we do on our mobiles, or decide to care?” asked Father Joseph Curmi in an interview with TVM.
The themes of the paintings cover some of the most popular teachings from the church, including images referring to foreigners, prisoners, the poor as well as the environment.
Cisse’s image is centred around the theme of: “I was a foreigner and you still cared for me”.
Lassana Cisse was gunned down on 6th April 2019, in what is believed to be the first racially motivated murder in Maltese history.
Former AFM soldiers Francesco Fenech and Lorin Scicluna are suspected of murdering Lassana in a drive-by shooting at around 11pm. Two more migrants were also shot at on the night, though they luckily survived. The two former soldiers are currently out on bail and are awaiting trial.
Last year, the Maltese government told Lovin Malta that it is committed to paying for Lassana Cisse’s body to return home. However, his body is yet to be returned to his home country.
