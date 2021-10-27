Poignant And Touching Tribute To Murdered Lassana Cisse Unveiled In Gozitan Church

A beautiful painting in tribute to a man who was murdered in what is being considered a racist attack has been unveiled in a Gozitan church.

Lassana Cisse, who was a 42-year-old father of three before having his life taken from him, appears with two figures by his side; one represents society, looking away from Lassana and towards a mobile phone in their hand; the other represents the church offering solace to the poor.

The striking image is one of eight images that form part of the Opri tal-Ħniena programme in St George’s Basilica in Rabat, Gozo. The series of images are meant to show people not to turn away from the vulnerable in their time of need.

“What will society do now – keep scrolling as we do on our mobiles, or decide to care?” asked Father Joseph Curmi in an interview with TVM.