Police Allegedly Set To Take Action Against Yorgen Fenech’s Lawyers Over Suspected Attempted Bribe

Malta’s police are allegedly expected to issue charges against one of Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers over revelations of an attempted bribe of a Times of Malta journalist.

Newsbook, who published the report, claim that the Attorney General has told police there is sufficient evidence to pursue a case against Gianluca Caruana Curran.

Lovin Malta is informed that both Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca were called in for questioning in recent weeks. The pair are two of the lawyers of Yorgen Fenech, the man charged in connection to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Times of Malta journalist Ivan Martin flagged how Caruana Curran offered him a set of €500 notes in return for favourable coverage towards his client. Mercieca was also present in this meeting.

Caruana Curran confirmed that he offered “remuneration” to Martin in return for favourable coverage towards Fenech, saying the journalist “led them to understand that we could use his services to help neutralise the bias in the reporting in the media.”

Although Martin has been working full-time with Times of Malta since 2013, the lawyer insisted he only found out about this when Martin told him so after rejecting the cash offer.

Police opened up an investigation soon after the reveal. If the police do issue charges against Caruana Curran and he is found guilty, he could potentially lose his warrant to operate as a lawyer.

It also remains to be seen whether the issuing of charges will have any role to play in his current position as Fenech’s legal counsel.

