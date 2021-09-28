Police Call In Man Over Injured Migrant Worker Dumped On Mellieħa Pavement 

The police are speaking to a man in relation to an incident which saw an injured migrant worker dumped on a Mellieħa pavement after falling two storeys while working on a construction site.

The man was found lying in pain on the pavement and was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Despite telling him that he would be taking him to hospital, his employer drove him to Selmun and dumped him on the pavement without even calling an ambulance.