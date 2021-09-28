Police Call In Man Over Injured Migrant Worker Dumped On Mellieħa Pavement
The police are speaking to a man in relation to an incident which saw an injured migrant worker dumped on a Mellieħa pavement after falling two storeys while working on a construction site.
The man was found lying in pain on the pavement and was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
Despite telling him that he would be taking him to hospital, his employer drove him to Selmun and dumped him on the pavement without even calling an ambulance.
In a statement this evening, the police confirmed that the man, a 32-year-old Ghanian national, had sustained grievous injuries.
The construction site he was working at is situated in Triq Dun Frangisk Sciberras in Mellieħa.
The police said that a Maltese man was currently being questioned in relation to the incident.
