Police Haven’t Charged Anyone For New Year Paceville Brawl As Investigations Continue

Police have yet to charge anyone for a brawl that occurred outside a restaurant in Paceville on New Years Day.

The incident, which happened in the early hours of the morning, involved roughly 50 people, many of whom were Syrian nationals.

According to police, a fight broke out between several individuals which ended in three being rushed to hospital.

Several police officers were called in to help crowd control, some reportedly brandishing tasers. At one point a clicking sound can be heard.

It is unclear whether a taser gun was used.

Despite police making a number of arrests, no one has been charged for the fight.

Police investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

What do you make of this? Let us know below